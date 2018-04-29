Jessica Simpson Glows in Latest Bikini Selfie

Jessica Simpson is back with her third revealing beach snap in a row, and this one shows her returning to a familiar setting.

Just like her one of her previous shots, Simpson, 37, poses in a large closet mirror at the Bahamian spot she and husband husband Eric Johnson are currently visiting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Dukes of Hazzard actress is shown posing in a translucent orange skirt and a black bikini top with some fringe elements. She accessorizes with large black sunglasses and a golden bracelet.

She captioned the photo “Vacation closet vibes take 2” with a pineapple emoji tacked on for good measure.

The pic has already racked up 117,000 likes.

Simpson also hit the beach on Friday and made sure she was dressed up for the occasion.

Simpson shared the below photo of herself modeling a leopard-print bikini in the aforementioned mirror. She is also rocking a sheer shawl, large black shades, golden hoop earrings and a sun hat.

“Vacation closet vibes,” she wrote in the photo’s caption.

This shot received more than 103,000 likes and more comments for the singer/actress.

Simpson also shared yet another photo from her beach excursion that was even more revealing.

It shows the pop-star-turned-fashion-mogul lying chest down on the beach with her bikini top off. Simpson is shown wearing the same sunglasses and earrings as pictured in the previous photo.

In the caption, she told followers this was her attempt at a “sexy selfie,” but the sand slightly messed up that plan.

“When you try and take a sexy selfie and realize it looks like you ate sand for lunch,” Simpson wrote, also adding a hashtag for “sand ‘stache.”

Fans didn’t seem to be deterred by the grains of sand on her face, as they liked the photo 127,000 times and left countless complimentary comments.

When she’s not snapping steamy photos, Simpson is busy working on her fashion line and being a mother to her two kids with Johnson, Maxwell and Ace.

When recently asked by Entertainment Tonight if the couple wanted to add any more additions to the family, she had seems to be pretty happy about the family’s current configuration.

“My daughter is about to turn 6, May 1st is her birthday, and my son is going to turn 5 on June 30th and it’s just like, ‘Wait, so this is no longer toddler, this is full-on kid,’” Simpson, 37, shared. “My daughter [already] thinks she’s a teenager. My son at least wants to be a baby still.”

She jokingly added, “We always practice, but it would definitely have to be a miracle.”

The ET interview took place on a rare occasion for Simpson, some alone time with her husband. The couple were in Nashville to promote her clothing line, and she revealed that this never gets to happen.

“Today, we got to go on this trip without the kids, [and usually] we don’t go places without the kids,” she said.

It’s unclear if Simpson’s kids are on the tropical vacation with her, being as the only photos she has posted are of herself and Johnson. Regardless, the couple appears to be having a blast on their beach vacation.