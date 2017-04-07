Jessica Alba’s Springtime Look Won’t Break the Bank

(Photo: Getty / Jon Kopaloff)

Everyone has been buzzing since the announcement of Victoria Beckham‘s line for Target. The highly anticipated release was recently celebrated with a star-studded launch party in Los Angeles, where several pieces from the line made their debut. Jessica Alba was in attendance and incorporated the line in her look in the most perfect-for-spring way.

The star wore an adorable – and affordable – bee print blouse from Beckham’s Target collection that we can’t wait to get our hands on (April 9th!). Alba, whose Honest Co. and Honest Beauty lines are also sold at the retailer, accessorized with a chic crossbody bag from Who What Wear for Target. The two statement pieces ring in at less than $60 total for a super affordable, on-trend look.

Alba completed the look with gold hoops, playful platform sandals, jeans and a brown belt. We’re longtime fans of Target’s collaborations, and we love seeing stars share our obsession.

Shop highlights from her look below to steal her style:

Victoria Beckham for Target Women’s Bee Print Top, $30; target.com

A delicate, all-over bee print complements the crisp white design and structured fit of this classic cotton blouse for a chic yet playful style.

Who What Wear Ring Mini Bag $25; target.com

Oversized burnished metal handles accent this everyday crossbody bag to take your outfit to the next level.

Loeffler Randall ‘Arbella’ Platform Sandal $395; loefflerrandall.com (Or try this similar shoe for less.)

If you’re up for the splurge, these versatile striped linen sandals are perfect for everything from brunch to evening drinks. The 5-inch heel is offset by a 1.2-inch platform for comfortable wear. Looking to save? Check out our wallet-friendly swap.

