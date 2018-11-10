Jennifer Garner Suffers Revealing Wardrobe Malfunction at Church

Jennifer Garner is the subject of a lot of tabloid fare, but there was one salacious moment that she recently owned up to herself.

The Camping actress dished on a recent wardrobe malfunction she suffered in one of the most embarrassing locations imaginable: her church.

Apparently the 46-year-old actress was leaving the restroom when her underwear became snagged in her skirt.

“My skirt got caught in my panties at church a couple of weeks ago,” Garner told PEOPLE. “I almost walked into the congregation after going to the restroom with full biscuit showing.”

Thankfully, Garner noticed the the faux pas before accidentally revealing herself in front of her fellow churchgoers.

“Luckily I felt a breeze pretty quickly,” she said.

Typically Garner tries to distance herself from scandalous headlines such as this one, but apparently it was just too funny to not share.

Plus it was probably much better that she provide quotes about the incident herself, due to her past brushes with inaccurate sources. She infamously lashed out at PEOPLE in May 2017 for presenting a cover story about her split from Ben Affleck that relied solely secondhand sources.

“It has been brought to my attention that there is a PEOPLE magazine cover and article out today that appear to be coming from me,” Garner wrote on May 31, 2017. “It isn’t unusual for me to receive calls from loved ones thinking I forgot to tell them I am pregnant — with twins! — (Geez Louise), but those are so ridiculous they’re easy to ignore.”

She continued, “This isn’t a tragedy by any measure, but it does affect me and my family and so, before my mom’s garden club lights up her phone, I wanted to set the record straight: I did not pose for this cover. I did not participate in or authorize this article. While we are here, for what it’s worth: I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete. Have a beautiful day.”

Aside from dishing on her private life blunders, Garner has been busy promoting her role in the HBO series Camping. She plays lead character Kathryn McSorley-Jodell in the comedy series about a camping trip gone wrong. She has also been busy finalizing her divorce from Affleck, as well as supporting him as she attempts to remain sober.

