Emily Ratajkowski Stars in Messy Spaghetti Lingerie Clip

Emily Ratajkowski is the latest model to pose for Love Magazine‘s holiday special, and things got a bit messy.

The Gone Girl actress teased a spaghetti-filled clip back in September, and now we know what all that pasta was for.

Ratajkowski is the third model in the magazine’s “Love Advent,” which involves a different model posing each day during the holiday season. She’s shown in lingerie and a scarf writhing around on a bed of spaghetti.

Following the previous model, Ashley Graham, Ratajkowski shared a statement about empowerment to go along with the clip. She chose to angle it as being about how dressing and acting sexy is one way women can feel empowered, and it doesn’t matter what men think about it.

“To me, female sexuality and sexiness, no matter how conditioned it may be by a patriarchal ideal, can be incredibly empowering for a woman if she feels it is empowering to her,” Ratajkowski wrote. “The way I dress, act, flirt, dance, have sex – those are my decisions and they shouldn’t be impacted by men. Being sexy is fun and I like it. I should never have to apologize for that.”

She then went into detail about how the recent Harvey Weinstein scandal and some of the victim-blaming that occurred in its wake inspired her to brush off what outsiders think of her sexuality.

“In the wake of the Harvey fallout and women coming forward with incredible amounts of sexual harassment cases, I have been so disappointed to hear women talk about ‘modesty and ‘our responsibility’ as if we need to, yet again, adjust to make it ‘easier’ for the rest of the world,” she wrote. “I’m tired of having to consider how I might be perceived by men if I wear the short skirt or post a sexy Instagram. I want to do what I want to do.”

She added, “Feminism isn’t about adjusting, it’s about freedom and choice… Ultimately, if a woman wants to wear a burka or nothing at all, it’s great if it’s what she wants and feels good about.”