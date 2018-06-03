Every Time Emily Ratajkowski Has Bared It All for Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is model known for confidently baring it all for fans, but not for the reason you may think.

While some models strip down to garner new followers and extra likes, the Gone Girl actress uses her platform to express her sexuality as a form of feminism.

“I think a lot of people really feel that the idea of a woman being sexual or being sexualized is the opposite of feminism,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “When I feel like, in some ways, that conversation itself can be oppressive to women, because you’re telling them how to dress and how to act, which is actually the opposite of feminism.”

Despite her critics, the 26-year-old model keeps posting whatever risqué pictures she wants and shows no signs of stopping any time soon.

Scroll through to see all the times Ratajkowski bared it all.

