Emily Ratajkowski Defends Controversial Outfit Choice During Kavanaugh Protest

Emily Ratajkowski is finally responding to the discussion about her outfit choice during the recent protests of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Ratajkowski, who was arrested during the demonstration, wore a small tank-top and high-waisted jeans. However, many onlookers zoned in on what she was not wearing: a bra.

Numerous people side-stepped the political issue or the fact that she was arrested and zoned in one how they thought the braless look was inappropriate.

Stellar Magazine’s Meg Mason asked the Gone Girl actress about it, and she said she was “surprised by the attention” her appearance and arrest at the protest drew. Ratajkowski hit back at the critics of her outfit, pointing out that they should have focused on the task at hand.

“I was (surprised). I knew being there would be important and I knew some people would find it controversial, but I never expected anyone to talk about why I wasn’t wearing a bra under my tank top,” she said. “It was 32 degrees (Celsius), I was marching through D.C. in jeans; my outfit seemed completely normal to me. And I was there making a political point. Why would people focus on what I was wearing?”

Ratajkowski was arrested alongside her I Feel Pretty co-star Amy Schumer was well-documented by the media, as well as the stars themselves. Ratajkowski posted several shots from the protests and detailed her thoughts on Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault,” she wrote. “Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is a message to women in this country that they do not matter. I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men.”

She followed up that post with a shot with Schumer beside police, writing that they were “partners in crime, literally.”

The pair were two of 302 people Washington D.C. police arrested during the protests. There have been no words on what, if any, legal consequences Ratajkowski and Schumer will face for their roles in the portests.