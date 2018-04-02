Emily Ratajkowski Models Her Bikini Line in Lavish New Photos

Emily Ratajkowski is showing off some new designs for Inamorataswim, her bikini line.

The I Feel Pretty actress took to Instagram and Twitter to strike poses for the collection in a variety of pieces.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first shot combines vintage vibes with modern style. Ratajkowski is shown in a polka-dotted two-piece standing next to an old school Mercedes. Her new husband, movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, is behind wheel of the automobile.

Her next selection, with was posted on both Instagram and Twitter, sees the 26-year-old model decked out in red.

Ratajkowski leans against a stone corner while posing in a red snakeskin-print design.

“I’m obsessed with this new print,” she wrote.

The Gone Girl actress goes back to polka dots for the third photo.

In an artfully set-up shot, Ratajkowski leans against a bathroom counter while wearing a polka-dotted one-piece.

This is far from the first time Ratajkowski one modelled one of her most recent swimwear products with a creative Instagram snap.

The photo, shown below, features model, who first found success as a model in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video, topless in a upscale bathroom. She is wearing a towel wrapped around her head and a brown pair of bikini bottoms.

Her back is to the camera, but you can catch a carefully positioned glimpse of her in the mirror.

She channeled Destiny’s Child in the caption by using the lyrics, “I don’t think you ready for this jelly,” from their 2001 song “Bootylicious.”

She also shouted out her swimwear line by writing, “big things coming to Inamorataswim soon.”

The photo has racked up 1.3 million likes on Instagram as of press time.

She also recently posed for a quick selfie video in one of the line’s one-piece designs. She is shown twist around in the brown polka-dotted piece in a bathroom mirror.

She simply captioned the photo, “Polka desert dreams.”

Polka desert dreams A post shared by Inamorataswim (@inamorataswim) on Mar 8, 2018 at 9:59am PST

That quick clip has received more than 60,000 views on her swimwear page.

Aside from her modeling and acting careers, Ratajkowskit has been busy starting out married life. She recently married Bear-McClard in a surprise ceremony and broke the news on Instagram.

“Soooo,” she wrote in a Instagram story post, continuing into the next, “I have a surprise.”

She added the reveal in a photo of herself and Bear-McClard, simply saying, “I got married today.”