Ashley Graham Unveils New Glossy Lingerie Shots

Ashley Graham has unleashed a crop of lingerie photos from one of her latest photoshoots.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model showcased the spoils from a recent session with photographer Cary Tauben. Tauben took the photos on 30mm film, so they have a very distinct feel to them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Click here to see all the photos.

Graham shared a gallery of images on her page, and Tauben posted an additional shot on his page.

Graham is seen in a couple different lingerie designs. She also works in a fur coat, a leather jacket and some Gucci sunglasses to complete the glossy look.

Tauben described Graham as “the ultimate babe” during the shoot.

Click the gallery below to see Graham’s latest lingerie shots.