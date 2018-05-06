Ashley Graham Goes Pink for New Lingerie Snapshot

Ashley Graham is lighting up Instagram with her latest lingerie look.

The photo, taken by fashion photographer Max Abadian, shows the 30-year-old supermodel posing in pink lingerie from the Addition Elle fashion line. She accessorizes the look with a pair of gold earrings.

The photo has already been liked 204,000 times.

Graham also credited Cary Tauben and Leslie-Ann Thomson for styling the look, and Thomson shared an additional shot from the session.

In the second shot, Graham is posing in a slightly altered black version of the lingerie.

Aside from these lingerie looks, Graham has also been showing fans why she’s one of the most sought-after swimsuit models in the business.

Graham recently showed two very different swimsuit modeling shots, and she rocked both with ease.

One was a finished and professional shot done on a clear and sandy beach. She is shown on her hands and knees modeling a black-one-piece and striking a magazine-ready gaze at the camera.

She simply captioned the photo, “Beach Please.”

The other photo was a much more casual affair.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is shown casually lounging on some of a seaside rock. While she is still posing for the camera, it is a phone shot, indicating this is just the model going about her typical day.

As for a caption, Graham stuck with eight emojis of the sun.

The 30-year-old supermodel also recently shared a sizzling beach snapshot, which was taken from the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, to Instagram. In the photo, Graham can be seen lounging on top of a palm tree’s trunk. She is laying on her back while modeling a red two-piece.

“Just as comfortable as it looks,” Graham captioned the photo, adding a palm tree emoji.

The photo has already received more than 460,000 likes and tons of comments from admirers. This was far from the first time the supermodel helped promote the 2018 issue of the magazine.

Graham, who was the 2016 issue’s cover girl, has been hyping up the issue all week with a risqué video from the shoot and a few promotional shots.

“Excited to be in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue again!” Graham captioned a photo of herself in an orange ensemble. “Thank you to the whole SI crew for making my trip to Nevis so epic!”