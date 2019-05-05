Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn Wore Her Mom’s Kentucky Derby Hat, and Fans Spoke out

Daughter Dannielynn, Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, resurfaced in a rare photo alongside her father, Larry Birkhead.

In the shot, both father and daughter are seen smiling in Kentucky Derby outfits. The pair is matching, with Birkhead in a pink suit and white collared shit and Dannielynn in a pink dress fit for Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dannielynn’s outfit includes a special selection to make it more than just a Derby outfit. According to Birkhead, the hat Dannielynn is wearing belonged to her mother.

Kentucky Derby time once again. Dannielynn looks pretty in pink in her dress by Junona and her Mom’s hat from her unforgettable appearance at The Kentucky Derby in 2004#KentuckyDerby2019 pic.twitter.com/5oUZfcGfbW — Larry Birkhead (@larrybirkhead) May 4, 2019

Anna Nicole’s hat being worn and seen warmed fans of the late models’ hearts, and many took to the replies to praise Larry for keeping her memory alive.

“Great tradition you have maintained with your daughter,” one fan wrote. “I bet her Mom is proud. Beautiful.”

Another added, “You are such a wonderful Dad! She looks a lot like you. Such a beautiful young lady!”

😉😄 Anna would be so proud of u raising Danilynn — Sarah Graham (@Sarah657930) May 4, 2019

Omgggggggg so beautiful she’s wearing her mom’s derby hat 👒😍 — CYndi DownS (@CynChic) May 4, 2019

This is the second shot of 12-year-old Dannielynn fans have seen in recent days. Birkhead, who is a Louisville, Kentucky, native; also shared an additional shot of his daughter on Friday.

That shot showed Dannielynn in a yellow dress with a floral design ahead of the Barnstable-Brown Derby Eve Gala.

Headed to the 31st annual Barnstable-Brown Derby Eve Gala with Dannielynn, in her awesome dress by Junona. The start to an awesome weekend! #proudpapa #kyderby #KentuckyDerby2019 #BarnstableBrownGala pic.twitter.com/naIcJyOVpL — Larry Birkhead (@larrybirkhead) May 4, 2019

That shot also received glowing comments from fans of Anna Nicole, who died 2007.

“Your daughter is beautiful. She looks a lot her mother,” one admirer wrote. “God bless you for being a great dad.”

Another wrote, “I look forward to this picture every year! Thank you for sharing just a little of Dannielynn with us, but not too much. Such a good dad!”

Kentucky Derby coverage is currently airing on NBC and will continue throughout Sunday afternoon.