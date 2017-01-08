‘Sex and the City’ Secrets that Surprise Even the Most Loyal Fans

(Photo: HBO)

It’s now been 17 years since Sex and the City first premiered on HBO, but no amount of time can diminish our love for Carrie and the gang and all of the crucial lessons they taught us. But even if you consider yourself a superfan and have watched every episode 100 times, you’ll be surprised to know there are still some juicy secrets to spill about the beloved and groundbreaking series.

1. Carrie’s address isn’t a real one.

Carrie’s building number, 245, was a nonexistent street number, and the exterior shots of her swanky apartment were actually shot in the West Village at 66 Perry Street.

2. SJP wanted to quit the show early.

Parker was nervous about the heavy sexual content of the show and was very vocal about being uncomfortable with nudity, sex toys and vulgar language. After she shot the pilot episode, she debated getting out of her contract after learning how risqué the storyline would be.

3. SJP had a no-nudity clause in her contract.

Thankfully Parker didn’t terminate her contract and remained on the show—but she made sure she kept it classy. If you noticed, out of all four lead characters, Carrie was always the only one who always wore a bra in bed.

4. SATC is the only cable series to win the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The series won the Emmy in 2001 and was then nominated again five other times!

5. The cocktails were fake.

According to SJP, the cosmopolitans were made of water and food coloring or watered down cranberry juice, and red wine was always grape juice.

6. But the food was always real – and they always ate it.

SJP is also on the record saying she always ate the amazing food — especially all of the fabulous brunches the crew dined on — and it was so good that no one cared if it had gotten cold after a few takes of filming.

7. Mr. Big was also real.

Since the show was inspired by writer Candace Bushnell’s original columns, it would make sense that there was a real-life Mr. Big. His inspiration was a man named Ron Galotti, a publisher Bushnell met at a party in 1995 and dated for a year before they broke up. Little did he know how much of a presence he would have in her columns — and in Carrie’s story — for years after.

8. The show’s finale was intended as a definite ending.

In 2004 right after the show aired its final episode, producer Michael Patrick King stated, “Nothing we did in the series was altered to save something for a movie…This is exactly the way we wanted to end the series.” However, two SATC feature films appeared afterwards, with rumors of a third movie swirling.

9. Cynthia Nixon is actually a blonde.

Nixon had to dye her hair red because that’s the color her character was in Candace Bushnell’s books. In another fun twist, Carrie was meant to be a brunette but right before the pilot was shot the producers changed their minds.

10. Carrie’s famous tutu was almost nixed.

The fabulous, vintage tutu Carrie wears in the opening credits — which cost $5 from a thrift store — wasn’t well received by everyone on set. However, out of the four outfits pulled for that scene, the tutu ultimately won out, and now producer Michael Patrick King has it framed in his office.

11. The show changed the opening credits after 9/11.

If you noticed, from season one to season four SJP’s name was shown with the World Trade Center towers behind her name in the opening credits. After September 11 and the collapse of the towers, her name appeared with the Empire State Building in the background instead.

12. SJP’s pregnancy caused season five to be shortened.

While filming the first episode of a new season in 2002, SJP found out she was pregnant with her son, James. Therefore, season five only had eight episodes and, if you pay attention, you can definitely see a bump!

13. SJP wore heels 18 hours a day.

Carrie was quoted as saying, “I’ve spent $40,000 on shoes and I have no place to live? I will literally be the old woman who lived in her shoes!” And she wasn’t joking about her love for amazing shoes. She has said that while on set, she would have to prance around in sky-high heels for up to 18 hours a day.

14. Matthew McConaughy wasn’t the first choice.

The part played by McConaughy was originally written for and intended for Alec Baldwin, but he turned it down. After offering to George Clooney and Warren Beatty, McConaughy finally said yes.

15. SATC was the reason Magnolia Bakery was forced to hire a bouncer.

You wouldn’t think a bouncer would be necessary at a cupcake shop, but after Miranda and Carrie stopped there for a treat, the bakery became so popular that it had to employ a bouncer to manage the amount of people coming through.

