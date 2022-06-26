Jamie Lynn Spears Hits Netflix's Top 10 Despite Recent Backlash

Jamie Lynn Spears may not have been getting much love from the fans of her older sister Britney Spears, but apparently, Netflix subscribers love her. The Sweet Magnolias star has been estranged from the "I'm a Slave For You" singer for a few years amid Britney's battle to end her nearly 14-year conservatorship. Fans have blasted Jamie Lynn for not doing enough to help Britney, especially after Britney spoke out against Jamie, accusing her of riding her coattails in her own career and abandoning her cries for help. Still, her hit show Zoey 101 debuted on the streaming giant recently and became No. 6 in the U.S. for kids.

Despite Jamie Lynn being vilified in the media, she insists she tried to do what should within her bandwidth to help her sister. With everything playing out in the media, their issues have only heightened. "Maybe I didn't support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I've supported my sister long before there was a hashtag. And I'll support her long after. Note that," she said in a social media post, per Us Weekly. "I'm so proud of her for using her voice. I'm so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago. If ending the conservatorship or flying to Mars or whatever else she wants to do [will make her happy] — I support that, 100 percent. Because I support my sister. I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she's happy. Let's keep praying. That's all."

While promoting her latest memoir, where she detailed even having to set boundaries with her parents and has chosen to focus on her own family, she maintained that she holds no ill will toward her sister. In the book, she detailed not fully understand the scope of Britney's conservatorship, but noted that she suffered her own anxiety surrounding Britney's behavior, which she deemed erratic at time.

"That love is still there, 100 percent. I love my sister," Jamie Lynn said during a Good Morning America interview in Jan. 2022. "I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her, and she knows that. So I don't know why we're in this position right now. … I've always been my sister's biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so."

Zoey 101 aired on Nickdeoleon from 2005-2008 for four seasons. The series followed Zoey Brooks (Jamie Lynn) at Pacific Coast Academy, a school that previously only allowed boys to attend, alongside her friends. The series was reportedly canceled amid Jamie Lynn becoming pregnant with her daughter when she was just a teenager.