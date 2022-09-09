YouTube TV Adds New Channel to Lineup

YouTube TV's lineup of channels is expanding. After adding QVC to the live streaming service in January of last year, YouTube TV kicked off September by expanding its corporate shopping channel lineup. On Sept. 7, YouTube TV officially added HSN, formerly known as the Home Shopping Network, to its lineup of channels.

Per The Streamable, both QVC and HSN exist under the corporate umbrella of Qurate Retail, which operates 14 linear channels reaching more than 200 million homes worldwide. Qurate combines shopping and entertainment to curate products, experiences, conversations, and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers. The addition of HSN to YouTube TV comes after QVC+ and HSN+, standalone streaming versions of the channel available via apps on numerous smart and connected TVs, launched in June.

The @HSN is officially part of the YouTube TV fam. @ a friend who loves to shop from their couch. pic.twitter.com/scJqbiONw0 — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) September 7, 2022

HSN's availability on YouTube TV comes amid some changes at the live streaming service. In August, Protocol reported that the streamer was set to include Mosaic Mode in an update to the YouTube TV app for Android and Google TVs. YouTube TV Mosaic Mode is said to show users multiple feeds at once, allowing them to watch up to four live feeds at the same time. FuboTV is currently the only live streamer offering a similar feature, and it is exclusive to its Apple TV app.

YouTube TV Mosaic mode isn't the only new feature set to rollout sometime in the future. Per Protocol's report, numerous updates are said to be coming to the YouTube TV app. In addition to Mosaic Mode, the another new feature will reportedly give viewers the ability to browse playlists and albums and add them to a library directly from the TV app. Stability and performance improvements are also coming soon.

YouTube TV offers live TV, on demand video and cloud-based DVR from more than 100 television networks, including the Big Three broadcast networks – FOX Network, The CW, and PBS. The streaming TV series also recently added the Weather Channel, G4, and several other channels, and also launched Spanish-language plans. In June, the streamer announced it crossed 5 million subscribers, making it the first live TV streamer to do so. YouTube TV costs $64.99 per month.