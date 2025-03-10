‘You’ Season 5 Full Trailer Hints at How Cult Favorite Series Will End

Hello, You. The fifth and final season of Netflix’s hit psychological thriller series is lurking around the corner, and ahead of Penn Badgely’s return as Joe Goldberg on April 24, the streamer on Monday released a trailer for You Season 5.

Set to pick up three years after the events of Season 4, per Tudum, “in the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”

Teasing that “the killer finale you never saw coming,” the two-minute-long Season 5 trailer shows Joe back in “the greatest city in the world” Kate Galvin (Charlotte Ritchie). “Hello, you. You’re back in the greatest city in the world thanks to the one person [Kate] who could make it possible,” he says in a voiceover. “Fame definitely took a bit of getting used to, but to live happily ever after you had to bury your old self.”

However, adjusting to his new life isn’t easy, and Joe grapples with his more sinister tendencies. At one point in the trailer, Kate asks Joe, “You want us to kill everyone who’s suspicious of us for the rest of our lives?” as he responds, “Is that so wrong if it’s for the right reasons?”

The trailer concludes with Joe saying, “At heart, I am a normal guy. As for you, we’re not done with each other yet.”

Along with Badgely, Season 5 stars The Handmaid’s Tale star Madeline Brewer as Bronte, an enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who comes to work for Joe Goldberg at his bookstore. Anna Camp pulls double duty as Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, Kate’s twin sisters. The season also stars Amy-Leigh Hickman and Griffin Matthews.

Based on Caroline Kepnes’ book of the same name, You originally aired as a Lifetime original series before Netflix licensed the show for streaming. The show has risen to become one of the streamer’s most popular series. The most recent installment, Season 4, dropped in two parts, consisting of five episodes each, in February and March 2023.

Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo serve as showrunners and executive producers on Season 5, with Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman executive producing via Berlanti Productions along with Gamble, Badgley, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, and Marcos Siega.

You Season 5, the final season, premieres on Netflix on April 24. The four previous seasons are currently streaming.