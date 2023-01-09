'You' Season 4 Trailer Reveals Joe's the One Being Stalked Now

The first trailer for You Season 4 has dropped, revealing a surprise twist this time: Joe is being stalked now. In the teaser of Part 1 of the Netflix crime-thriller, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has escaped to Europe and is now going by Jonathan Moore, posing as an ivy league university professor. While he does his best to keep his urges under control, Joe eventually learns that someone else is seeking revenge on him for his past indiscretions.

"After his previous life went up in flames, Joe Goldberg has fled to Europe to escape his 'messy' past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, to pursue true love," reads Netflix's official logline for You Season 4, per TV Line. "But Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London. Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever's targeting his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites." You Season 4 will be released in two parts: Part 1 debuts on Feb. 9 and Part 2 launches on March 9. Check out the full new trailer below.

Notably, in a previous conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Badgely revealed some details about Season 4, saying, "The tone is similar but it's shifting in that there is a different format. We're using a different format." He added, "It's almost like we're shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works." Speaking about Joe possibly renovating his personality and taking a new approach to life in London, Badgley quipped, "He would sure hope so. But the problem is in him, it's not so much outside of him so he's trying to change. He is always trying -- failing trying."

Badgely also discussed how the streaming series has been different from Caroline Kepnes' book series — the source material for the show. "Nothing was the same, and the writer of the book and the creators of the show, they've always known starting from the same place, from the same point -- Joe of the books -- if you recreated him faithfully, it would be tough to watch," he said. "It would be really tough to watch."

In addition to Badgley, Tati Gabrielle is returning for the new season. She is once again portraying Marienne Bellamy, who was first introduced in You Season 3. They are joined by new cast members: Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu, and Eve Austin.