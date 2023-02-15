'You' Season 4 Part 2 Trailer Features Return of Character Fans Thought Was Dead

Joe Goldberg just can't seem to escape his past. After trying to outrun his murderous tendencies in London and having his newfound quiet life uprooted as he became welcomed into a group of socialites, the trailer for You Season 4, Part 2, released by Netflix Wednesday, showed Joe getting a visit from an unexpected figure in his past: Love Quinn, portrayed by Victoria Pedretti. Warning: This post contains spoilers for You Season 4.

Set to pick up after a string of murders in his new friend group rocked his life, Joe suddenly becoming the victim rather than the stalker, Part 2, set to arrive on Netflix on March 9, will continue to track Joe's tense relationship with Rhys Montrose, a novelist-turned- London-based serial killer. In the trailer, Rhys tells Joe, "I want a friend. Someone who shares my interests. Someone I can finally tell my secrets to." However, Joe is still trying to resist his murderous tendencies and be a changed man, at one point saying he is "not some cold-blooded psycho." The biggest shock, however, came at the end of the trailer as Joe walked into a room only to discover his estranged wife reading Rhys' novel, A Good Man in a Cruel World, while sitting in a glassed cage just like the one Joe used to hold victims hostage in.

For those who may have forgotten, Love is Joe's wife, whom he first met in Season 2. Following a whirlwind romance, and discovering that they have similar macabre interests, the pair moved to suburbia and began their short-lived life together, welcoming son Henry. By the end of Season 3, however, things took a dramatic turn when Joe injected Love with poison and framed her with double homicide, including his own death.

It remains to be seen how exactly Love returns to the series. So far, Season 4 has given no inklings that Love could be alive, though it wouldn't be the first time a character presumed to be dead is brought back from the grave. It is also possible that Love's return will simply be via a dream or hallucination.

Along with Penn Badgley as Joe, You Season 4 stars Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu, and Eve Austin. You Season 4, Part 2 arrives on Netflix on Thursday, March 9. The first half of the season is available to stream.