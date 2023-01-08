'You' Season 4 Release Date Was Recently Moved Up

You Season 4 is premiering soon — perhaps sooner than some fans had planned for. Netflix had originally scheduled the premiere for Feb. 10, but a few weeks ago Deadline reported that You Season 4 would be out on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 instead. For die-hard fans intent on binge-watching the whole thing as soon as possible, this may require some scheduling changes.

You has become one of Netflix's most popular original series over the last few years, and it has been on hiatus for quite some time. Netflix announced the Season 4 renewal in October of 2021 — before Season 3 had even aired — and filming took place in the spring. The series is based on Caroline Kepnes' novel by the same name, but the show has now exceeded its source material completely. That means Season 4 will be a mystery for everyone, even the most die-hard fans.

Emotional baggage for Jonathan Moore is waiting at the claim. Part 1 lands early in London on February 9 and Part 2 follows on March 9. Only on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/0jZyiriKtd — YOU (@YouNetflix) November 24, 2022

"OMG A DAY EARLY LETS GOOOOO," one fan replied to this announcement on Twitter. Another wrote: "Joe the only man willing to do what it takes for love, a modern Romeo." On the other hand, another fan claimed that they couldn't handle the emotional turmoil of another season without some justice, writing: "Oh no we not doing this again unless the season consists of Jenna Ortega coming back and kidnapping and/or killing his kid as revenge."

You Season 4 sees Badgley returning as Joe Goldberg, though previews and synopses have revealed that he will now be going by the alias Professor Jonathan Moore. Tati Gabrielle will return in the role of Marienne, while new cast members include Charlotte Richie, Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman and Ed Speelers. Behind the camera, executive producers include Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley and Justin Lo.

You has had a unique journey through the Hollywood infrastructure – it was first pitched to Showtime but was ultimately not picked up there. Berlanti and Gamble then took it to Netflix but were unsuccessful there as well, until finally, Lifetime agreed to pick up the series. However, Lifetime tried to cancel the show after one season; that's when Netflix stepped back in.

You Seasons 1 through 3 are streaming now on Netflix. The next season will premiere in two parts – half on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, and the rest on Thursday, March 9.