'You' Season 3: Gender and Name of Joe and Love's Baby Revealed

You Season 3 dropped its first teaser, and fans learned some key background details on the upcoming episodes. Fans learned that lead character Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgely) was about to be a father at the end of Season 2, with girlfriend Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) revealing she was pregnant in the finale, entitled "Love, Actually." In fact, Joe seemingly revealed the upcoming child's gender in a closing monologue. However, it seems that wasn't exactly true. (More on that later.) In the Season 3 trailer, Netflix straight-up settled the gender and name of the killer couple's new baby. Spoilers ahead for You Season 3, albeit nothing Netflix hasn't revealed itself.

In the teaser, Joe is heard narrating in his signature style as someone decorates a birthday cake in honor of the new child. Joe reveals the gender, saying, "a boy is not what we expected." He then goes on to reveal the baby boy's name: Henry. Joe says it's a literary name, which brings to mind classic authors such as Henry James (The Turn of the Screw) and Henry David Thoreau (Walden). However, You's murderous premise makes us think of the titular character played by Michael Rooker in the 1986 horror movie Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer.

As noted earlier, You technically revealed the baby's sex at the conclusion of Season 2. However, at the time, Joe said they were having a daughter. The minds behind You might have simply changed their mind about what sex they wanted the child to be. Or they might have planned for this switch all along. It at least appears that they'll address it in Season 3, given Joe's line about the boy not being "what we expected."

Perhaps learning the baby was actually male will lead to some stresses for the couple or even a twist of some sort. In the teaser, he alludes to Love's mom branding the baby as "Forty reincarnated," referring to Forty (James Scully), Love's brother who died in Season 2. Joe's feelings about Forty are clear, meaning that maybe this perceived "reincarnation" and learning about the true sex at the last minute could lead to tension between the stalker and Love's family. We'll figure it all out on Oct. 15, when Netflix will unleash Season 3 of You.