‘You’ Star Penn Badgely Reveals Season 2 Teaser

Everyone’s favorite stalker, Joe Goldberg, is set to return to our TV screens in December when You kicks off its second season and its first on Netflix. The series originally premiered on Lifetime in 2019 before the channel handed over the rights to the streaming service. The release date was recently announced as fans will have about six weeks to wait as Dec. 26 will be the first day to stream the series. The man who plays the part of Joe Goldberg, Penn Badgley, shared a first look at the upcoming season. The clip doesn’t show much at all as the title fades across the screen before showing Badgley’s character staring right into the audience’s soul.

Ready for a fresh start. You S2 December 26. pic.twitter.com/gVT9lG6thn — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) November 11, 2019

One follower in particular was excited at seeing the teaser: Chrissy Teigen. She retweeted Badgley’s post and wrote, “Oh, I am all over this sh*t!”

She wasn’t the only one expressing their satisfaction in seeing the You star back in action.

“Y’all i can’t wait to be creeped out by your outstanding acting and become afraid of you again,” one user responded.

Another said, “Thank you for being able to bring such a wild and troubled character to life so flawlessly. I am beyond excited to watch another outstanding performance of yours..

Can’t wait to hate Joe even more. I am sure he will give us plenty more reasons. (This sounds so negative but I am looking forward to season 2 XD) — nadine (@its_nahdeen) November 11, 2019

While the first season certainly left fans feeling all types of confused, frightened, and somehow rooting for the ‘bad guy’, the showrunner Sera Gamble promises that one of the new season’s episodes will contain one of the most horrifying scenes to date.

“You will know it when you see it. Episode 2 of the season has my single favorite shot that I have been a part of in my entire career,” she said in an interview with LADBible. “My career is full of blood and gore and monsters. It’s also beautifully shot and the director who shot the second episode lavished a lot of love. Joe is forced to do something he really doesn’t want to do.”

Starring alongside Badgley will be the Haunting of Hill House‘s Victoria Pedretti. James Scully, Jenna Ortega, Adwin Brown and Carmela Zumbado will also have roles in the new season.