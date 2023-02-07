Will 'Yellowstone' Leave Peacock as Series Heads for Possible Conclusion?

With the news that Yellowstone could be coming to an end at Paramount Network, comes the question, will the show's past seasons leave Peacock? The short answer is: probably. The longer answer is: eventually.

This week, it was reported that Yellowstone might be inching closer to an early conclusion, possibly ending with its current Season 5. The first four seasons of Yellowstone are available to stream on Peacock, as Paramount already had a deal with the streamer to add the seasons after each respective finale prior to the rebranding launch of Paramount+ in 2021. Ultimately, the deal that Paramount and Peacock have is sure to have an end date of some kind, but it is currently unclear when that may be.

This type of broadcast-to-streaming structure is not uncommon. Netflix has a similar streaming rights deal with The CW, wherein Netflix gets seasons of the network's shows once they've ended. Riverdale is a prime example of a show that was subject to this structure and was quite popular on both The CW and Netflix. It stands to reason, however, that now Paramount has it's own streaming service in Paramount+ — where it also features multiple Yellowstone franchise projects — the company may want to bring the original show into the fold as well.

If Yellowstone does indeed come to an end, there is talk of a potential new series starring Matthew McConaughey that would be a continuation of the story. No details of how — or which Yellowstone cast members might be involved — have been shared. The new report seems to imply that Costner is not interested in spending as much time on Yellowstone as he is currently working on Horizon, a multi-part western epic which he will direct and star in. Costner also co-wrote a film with Jon Baird (Stan & Ollie, Filth). The project is in development at Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line.

In response to the report, a spokesperson for Paramount stated, "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner." Interestingly, it's been reported that the McConaughey series would not stream on Peacock, but would stream on Paramount+, likely after first airing on Paramount Network.