WWE Fans Are Fuming at Peacock For Editing WWE Network Content

The WWE Network moved to the Peacock streaming service in mid-March as part of a multi-year agreement between the two companies. The deal gave Peacock all of WWE's extensive library, but the acquisition is causing an uproar. NBCUniversal has been editing some of the content, which is available to viewers.

According to Deadline, the company has been trimming the library, along with "questionable racial content and profanity." The examples include WrestleMania 6, which aired in 1990. Roddy Piper faced off with Bad News Brown, a Black wrestler, and painted his body half-black for the match. This infamous moment and Piper's interview are not available on Peacock.

"If you think you’re having a bad day, just remember there’s an NBC intern scrolling through WWE’s entire video library, editing out offensive content for the Peacock Network, who is yet to come across Mae Young giving birth to a hand for the first time..." one Twitter user commented. Others took a less jovial approach to the discussion and said that NBCUniversal is "erasing history."

While the WWE Network content landed on Peacock in mid-March, not all of the content is available. The Hollywood Reporter wrote that the entire library would not be available until sometime in August. NBCUniversal is using the time to comb through the entire library for content that does not align with its standards and practices.

Another deleted moment took place in 2005 at Survivor Series 19. WWE CEO Vince McMahon acted in his corporate villain persona and said the N-word to John Cena. Booker T reacted by saying, "Tell me he didn't just say that." A WWE spokesperson later told TMZ that the slur was part of "an outlandish and satirical skit involving fictional characters, similar to that of many scripted television shows and movies."

The Peacock streaming service has a dedicated WWE section for fans of professional wrestling. The current library includes every PPV event in the last calendar year, Steve Austin’s The Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Chronicle, and WWE Icons. The app also includes new weekly episodes of NXT the day after they air. Peacock will continue to add content from WWE Network and will ultimately have every WWE, WCW, and ECW PPV event in history.

"As previously announced, WWE Network, including all PPVs, will be available on Peacock Premium for $4.99—a $5.00/month savings," NBC Universal and WWE said in a press release. "Starting today, Peacock is also offering the WWE Universe deeper savings for a limited time. Peacock is offering new customers four months of Peacock Premium with ads for $9.99 for a 50% discount. For those who want to get WWE Network without ads, fans can subscribe to the ad-free version of Peacock Premium for $9.99 per month."

