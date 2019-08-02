‘Wu Assassins’: First Trailer for ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Tommy Flanagan’s New Netflix Show Revealed

Netflix did not disappoint with its first trailer of Wu Assasins. The brand-new series is set to launch August 8 and will star Iko Uwais, Katheryn Winnick and former Sons of Anarchy star, Tommy Flanagan.

Among the first few shots of the trailer, fans can see Flanagan, who will take on the role of Alec McCullogh, donning a gray samurai outfit and kneeling on the ground while letting out a scream. While this was the only look at Flanagan’s character in the trailer, the actor recently tweeted out a different wardrobe get-up for his character.

Uwais, who takes on the starring role as Kai Jin, appears to be in for quite a journey on this 10-episode debut season. According to the trailer, Jin takes on the mantle of Wu Assasin as a result of some mysterious powers.

This catapults the young chef into new territory and a new purpose as he looks to recover various supernatural powers from an array of criminals, all of which could threaten the world.

“What’s this got to do with me,” exclaimed Jin in an early scene during the trailer, “I’m just a chef.”

The trailer hints at a potential encounter between Jin and his father, Uncle Six, who is played by Byron Mann. Jin’s father is the head of the Chinese triad.

“You can’t just kill the head of the triad, he’s your father,” cautioned Celia Au’s character Ying Ying. This resulted in Jin responding, “I have to try.”

The trailer has been getting positive reviews on social media. Fans of the upcoming show have shared their support for what appears to be an action-packed yet show that’s sprinkled with humor.

One user responded to Au’s tweet featuring the trailer being shown in Times Square, “Wu Family!! I can’t wait for the show August 8th!”

Another cast member, Lewis Tan who plays the role of Lu Xin Lee, also tweeted out a photo of Times Square.

Wu Assassins is described as, “a martial arts drama set in San Francisco’s Chinatown” that “tells the story of a young chef who discovers that he is the Wu Assassin, chosen to round up the powers of an ancient triad.”

The series is written by John Wirth (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles; Falling Skies) and features executive producers Tony Krantz (24) along with Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev from Nomadic Pictures (Fargo, Hell on Wheels).