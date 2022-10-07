Jada Pinkett Smith Readying 'No Holds Barred' Memoir With Details on Will Smith Marriage

Jada Pinkett Smith is ready to reveal the intimate details of her marriage. Dey Street Books will publish the yet-to-be-titled memoir of the Red Table Talk host in fall 2023. Pinkett Smith's book "chronicles lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey — a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power," according to a press release, via People. "With no holds barred, Jada reveals her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore — from the child of two addicts to a promising theatre student and a violent interlude as a petty drug-dealer — followed by a parallel rise to stardom alongside her close friend 2Pac, then falling in love with and marrying Will Smith, and a joyous embrace of motherhood."

As the press release explains, the Girls Trip actress, 51, reveals how she was "in crisis at age 40" and "recounts the excruciating choices she was forced to make to redefine her life in every way. "At the heart of this powerful book," the synopsis shares, "are two unexpected love stories, one being Jada's complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being the one with herself." VP of Dey Street Books and editorial director Carrie Thornton said in a statement, "The world has imposed many labels and narratives on Jada Pinkett Smith. This is down to the realities of our media landscape, but also the roles thrust upon women by culture. "At the center of all the speculation and false stories is a woman who, like so many women, has had to reconcile her personhood with the needs of those she loves. This memoir is Jada giving the world her truth, taking readers on a journey from lost girl to woman warrior," added Thornton. "It is my great honor to take that journey with her."

The Smiths married in 1997 and have two children, Jaden Smith, 24, and Willow Smith, 21. The Ali star also shares a 29-year-old son from his first marriage with ex-wife Sheree Zampino. The couple has publicly discussed their past struggles as parents and partners. The King Richard actor's memoir, Will, was released last year and recounted a history of heated arguments that he and his wife had over the years.

Aside from being recognized for films such as The Matrix Reloaded, Pinkett Smith has also been outspoken about her struggles with depression and hair-loss disorder alopecia areata, the subject of Chris Rock's infamous Academy Awards joke. Following Rock's comparison of her shaved head to Demi Moore's in G.I. Jane, Smith shocked viewers by slapping Rock on the stage. Several months later, on Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith addressed the incident, saying she had received thousands of messages from people with alopecia areata after hearing about the incident. As well as wishing for a chance of reconciliation, she also hoped the "two intelligent, capable men" find a way to heal.