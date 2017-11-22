Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon to Host Rose Parade for Amazon

Amazon Prime Video has just announced that Molly Shannon and Will Ferrell will be teaming up to host their broadcast of the 2018 Rose Parade on January 1st. The duo will perform the broadcast as characters named Tish Cattigan, and Cord Hosenbeck. The pair looks up to the task in the promo.

Cattigan and Hosenbeck have been covering the broadcast for 25 years for their local TV station, though if you look around for more info online, all you’ll find is Cord’s website dedicated to his prize-winning basset hounds.

“Cord and Tish are parade legends, beloved the world over, and it was such a coup for us to steal them away to Amazon Prime Video,” Amazon Originals’ Head of Unscripted told Deadline. “We’re excited to bring Prime members this unprecedented live event from these veteran parade commentators.”

The announcement comes just a day before the slew of Thanksgiving Day Parades across the country. Doubtless, Amazon hoped the seasonal spirit would help buoy this announcement until the new year.

“Tish and I wait all year for this,” Hosenbeck told reporters, “and this year it’s going to be the biggest, the best, the most fun parade ever!”

“Pasadena in January!” Cattigan chimed in. “I wouldn’t miss it for the world!”

This announcement is yet another feather in the cap of the online retail giant’s streaming service. Though Amazon Prime Video has a won several awards and created a few critical hits, its had trouble getting a foothold with audiences that aren’t already subscribed to the company’s premium delivery service. Just this month, Amazon rolled the dice by shelling out a billion dollars on a new adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy.