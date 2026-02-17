‘Wild Boys: Strangers in Town’: Puzzle Pieces are Put Together in Exclusive Sneak Peek From New Paramount+ Docuseries

Paramount+ has a new docuseries, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

Wild Boys: Strangers in Town premieres on Wednesday on the streamer.

The series “chronicles the astonishing true story of two young brothers who emerged from the forests of British Columbia in the summer of 2003, claiming they had been raised entirely off the grid—without schools, doctors, or any record of their existence. When a local mother takes them in, hoping to help the brothers build a new life, a small-town obsession is ignited with journalists and authorities digging deeper and raising unsettling questions about how far people are willing to go to believe a story they want to be true.”

In the exclusive clip, questions are being raised about the brothers, including who they are and where they came from. That is, until someone ultimately recognized them on television. There are likely to be many more questions to come and many more answers and puzzle pieces, and being able to dig deeper into this astonishing story will certainly be entertaining.

Wild Boys: Strangers in Town has been in the making for a decade, but gained additional traction following the release of the Wild Boys podcast, produced by Campside. The series is produced by See It Now Studios, Candle True Stories, Vox Media Studios, Campside Media, and Endless Eye and is directed and executive produced by Jeremiah Hammerling and Rita Baghdadi.

(L-R): Kyle Horn (aka “Tom Green”) and Roen Horn (aka “Will Green”) in Wild Boys: Strangers In Town, episode 1, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: CBS/Paramount+

James Goldston and Max Heckman serve as executive producers for Candle True Stories, with Adam Hoff and Matthew Shaer executive producing for Campside Media, and Dana J. Olkkonen, Marina Stadler, and Arun Gulati for Vox Media Studios. For See It Now Studios, Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong are executive producers, with Aysu Saliba and Cara Tortora serving as supervising producers. Trent Johnson serves as Producer.

Wild Boys: Strangers in Town is the latest docuseries produced by See It Now Studios. The company, a subsidiary of CBS News, is also behind the Paramount+ projects My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story, Don’t Date Brandon, Thirst Trap: The Fame. The Fantasy. The Fallout, Murder 360, Ctrl+Alt+Desire, FBI True, Never Seen Again, and Indivisible: Healing Hate, among many others. There are also many other docuseries on the streamer if fans can’t get enough of true crime.