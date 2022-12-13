'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Premiere Date Teased

Amazon Prime Video has given fans some hopeful news on The Wheel of Time Season 2 at recent international events, and a bigger announcement may be coming soon. According to a report by Telegraph India, Prime Video stated that The Wheel of Time Season 2 will premiere in 2023 at Comic Con Delhi, While the show got even more hype this month at CCXP 2022 in Brazil. While an official release date still hasn't been announced, more and more fans are finding themselves hopeful for a date in early 2023.

The Wheel of Time is an adaptation of Robert Jordan's 14-book-long epic fantasy series, and in some ways, Amazon has put as much investment into it as Rings of Power. The show was renewed for a second season before the first season even premiered, so it was able to film Season 2 starting in July of 2021. Filming reportedly wrapped in February of 2022, but so far there have been no hints about a premiere date. However, Amazon renewed the series once again for a third season, so clearly, the excitement isn't going anywhere.

Amazon clearly made the most out of the convention center when it came to Wheel of Time – the show had a huge presence at New York City Comic Con where a new Season 2 teaser was released, and the presentation at Comic Con Dheli made a big stir as well. According to a report by What to Watch, many commenters had hung their hopes on an official release date announcement at CCXP, but that event passed without any new specifics.

Still, Amazon will need to announce the premiere soon if it is intended for early 2023, and the production time on a series like this would suggest that it will be ready by then. Additionally, Season 3 is expected to begin filming in early 2023, meaning that the cast would be engaged and that behind-the-scenes posts might help drive viewers to the show. Finally, after the success of Rings of Power this fall, Amazon will likely want to capitalize on its momentum and hold fantasy fans' attention as much as possible.

For now, The Wheel of Time Season 2 remains a hope on the horizon. The series is due out sometime next year, but that's all we know for sure. Check back for updates as they become available.