What Time Does ‘The Ranch’ Part 5 Premiere on Netflix

Fans of Netflix‘s comedy hit series The Ranch won’t have to wait much longer to find out what happens next, as the latest batch of episodes will premiere Friday, June 15.

The series, which the streaming giant has been heavily promoting ahead of its premiere, is expected to become available at 3 a.m. ET Friday, as the releases correspond to midnight in the West Coast.

Part 5 of the series will see some big changes, with Abby (Elisha Cuthbert) not ending up leaving for Denver, instead being engaged and planning a wedding with Colton (Ashton Kutcher). The couple will also be expecting their first baby, and dealing with the ins and outs of getting ready for parenting.

“I know when you’re pregnant you got weird cravings, so I got peanut butter, pickles, mustard, Skoal,” Colt tells Abby in a clip from the new episodes released ahead of the premiere.

“Skoal?” an incredulous Abby asks, wondering why her soon-to-be husband is giving his pregnant fiancé a can of dipping tobacco.

“Yeah. You just quit smoking,” Colt replies. “So ya get in a bind, you just put a lip in.”

In the trailer for the new batch of episodes, it is also revealed that the Bennetts will be dealing with a serious wildfire that will threaten their livelihood and home.

And, if that wasn’t enough of a reason to tune in, Colt will be dealing with a felony arrest.

Part 5 will also serve as the last episodes featuring actor Danny Masterson as Rooster Bennett. The actor was fired from the series as production on Part 5 was coming to an end after multiple allegations of sexual assault came to light against him.

The actor is under investigation for at least three of the allegations, but maintains his innocence.

“Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” Masterson said in a statement in December. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

One of his accusers publicly blasted Netflix before his firing after it initially continued to work with Masterson. Days later, the streaming service terminated the actor from the series.

His role was not recast and he has not been formally replaced. Parenthood alum Dax Shepard will step in during Part 6 of the series as a new recurring character to fill the void left by the departing star.

All previous episodes of The Ranch are currently available to stream on Netflix.