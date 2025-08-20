Beloved Comedy Star Diagnosed With 4 Cancerous Tumors, GoFundMe Launched

Smosh star Keith Leak Jr. is battling cancer once again.

The actor and YouTube personality, who previously underwent surgery in 2023 to remove a Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST), confirmed Tuesday that his cancer had returned to his diaphragm and liver.

“As many of you know my cancer has returned,” Leak wrote on Instagram. “The doctor found 4 new tumors (2 larger sized tumors in my diaphragm and 2 more smaller tumors on my liver).”

Adding the information for a GoFundMe started by his Smosh co-host Noah Grossman, Leak concluded, “If you feel [led] please DONATE and SHARE to help me beat cancers ass again,” signing off, “Love yall”

Grossman wrote on the GoFundMe for his friend and collaborator, “It is with a heavy heart we are having to create this fundraiser for Keith. His cancer is back.” Reiterating Leak’s diagnosis of four new tumors, Grossman pointed out that his friend “will need daily medicine, weekly labs, monthly scans, and possibly more surgeries” to fight the cancer this time around.

“That is why we are reaching out to the larger community that knows and loves Keith,” he continued. “All of the donations are going directly to Keith for him to use as he needs while he battles cancer. Your contribution or spreading the word about this fundraiser is monumentally helpful and can quite literally save his life. Please help our friend! THANK YOU!”

Leak first announced in April 2021 that he was diagnosed with a 10-inch Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor, and he underwent an operation to remove the cancerous tumor in July 2023. Leaving the hospital after seven days, Leak said at the time that despite the “long road to recovery” ahead of him and the pain from his surgery, “after a two year battle I can officially say I KICKED CANCERS ASS!!!!”

Noah Grossman and Keith Leak Jr. attend Universal Fan Fest Nights Opening Night Event at Universal Studios Hollywood at Universal CityWalk on April 25, 2025 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)

On June 25 this year, however, Leak shared on his Double Take podcast that he was “pretty sure [his] tumor has come back.”

“I do not feel good, y’all. I’m pretty sure my tumor has come back,” Leak told Grossman on the podcast. “I go through like pains, aches. Right now, I feel good. I took some Tylenol just to help me with everything so we can film today, but my stomach is starting to grow.”

He continued that “sometimes it’s hard to walk” and “get out of bed,” and his “neck hurts,” adding, “Cancer’s back, people.” The writer admitted, “As light as I’m trying to make it now, y’all, if you guys knew how I truly felt on the inside, it wouldn’t be a laughing matter.”