'Waco' Revived for New Sequel Series

The Paramount Network's true-crime drama Waco is getting a spinoff revival called American Tragedies. The spinoff will air exclusively on the Paramount+ streaming app, and on Monday Deadline reported that several stars had officially been added to the cast, including David Costabile, J. Smith Camera and John Leguizamo. The title has also been updated to American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials.

Waco aired in 2018 on The Paramount Network as a miniseries, and it was successful enough in its own right. The Paramount Corporation first announced plans for a follow-up in 2018, and at the time it was called American Tragedy. The plan is now for the series to be called American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials, indicating that future installments could examine other aspects of this unique catastrophe. The series reportedly intends to trace David Koresh's influence on the "Patriot" movement and how that ultimately led to the Oklahoma City bombing years later.

This sequel will see Leguizamo reprising his role as ATF agent Jacob Vasquez, who was an undercover operative in the first miniseries working for the ATF. Costabile joins the cast as Judge Smith, overseeing the trial of Koresh's followers – "Branch Davidians" – after the massacre. Cameron will play the leader of the surviving Brand Davidians Lois Roden. Other new cast members include Giovanni Ribisi as the Davidians' lawyer Dan Dogdell, John Hoogenakker as Davidian survivor Clive Doyle, Keean Johnson as a younger version of Koresh himself and Abbey Lee as double-agent Carole Howe.

For those unaware, Waco tells the story of a violent standoff between government agents and a cult in Waco, Texas in 1993. An offshoot of a Christian church massed around charismatic leader David Koresh, who led the group in stockpiling weapons, among other alleged crimes. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms attempted to execute a search warrant on the cult's compound, leading to a firefight between the agents and the residents inside. It took federal agents 51 days to penetrate the compound, and in the end 86 people were killed.

The Waco TV miniseries dramatized this standoff in six episodes, each about an hour long. It starred Taylor Kitsch as Koresh and several other stars who have not been confirmed for the spinoff yet. The series is streaming now on Paramount+. American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials is expected to premiere in 2023 in coordination with the 30th anniversary of the tragedy itself.