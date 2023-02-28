'Virgin River' Season 5: Martin Henderson Offers Big Update

The wait for Virgin River Season 5 seems to be coming to an end. Months after Season 4 of the hit Netflix original series dropped in July, series star Martin Henderson, who plays Jack Sheridan in the drama, gave fans an update on the upcoming season, revealing that post production work on Virgin River Season 5 has officially begun. Filming on the new batch of episodes wrapped in November.

Henderson shared the exciting update on Instagram on Feb. 17 by posting a photo of himself he snapped in the middle of adding voiceovers. He shared in the caption, "Back in the studio doing some post-production work for season five of [Virgin River]," adding that he is "excited for you all to see this. And a big thank you for all the kind messages about the cyclone."

The Season 5 update sparked plenty of excitement among fans, who were quick to jump into the comments section. Replying to the post, one person hilariously lamented that Henderson was "such a tease," adding that they are still "Excited none the less." Somebody else admitted that "tis hard to act being patient for season 5 for me," with somebody else commenting, "I can't wait to see season 5 and then look forward to season 6,7,8."

The news marked the first major update fans have received about Season 5 in quite some time, though it did come shortly after Henderson shared in a Cameo earlier this month that "Virgin River season five coming out, I think, probably in July." The series was guaranteed a fifth season back in September 2021 when Netflix handed Virgin River, then in its third season, a two-season renewal order, meaning that the series would continue to air on the streaming service through at least Season 5. News regarding a future beyond that hasn't been shared just yet.

Virgin River originally premiered on Netflix in 2019. Based on the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr, the series follows Melinda "Mel" Monroe, who moves from LA to a remote northern California town after answering an ad to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner. Hoping for a fresh start, she soon discovers that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected. Along with Henderson, Virgin River also stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Lauren Hammersley, Colin Lawrence, Grayson Gurnsey, and Sarah Dugdale. The first four seasons of Virgin River are streaming on Netflix. The streamer has yet to announce a Season 5 premiere date.