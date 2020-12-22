'Virgin River' Renewed for Season 3 by Netflix
Netflix has picked up another season for one of its popular shows, Virgin River. The romance drama was renewed for a third season that will consist of another 10 episodes. Alexandra Breckenridge will continue to playing the leading role of Melinda Monroe. The show, which is based on a bestselling novel by Robyn Carr, shows Melinda moving to a small town in California where she begins to heal and learn more about herself than ever knew.
The new season will also feature a new series regular. Zibby Allen, better known for her roles in The Flash and Grey's Anatomy, is slated to take on a major role in the third season of Virgin River. The cast also will add Stacey Farber , who previously appeared in Saving Hope and Diggstown. Fans of the series are eagerly awaiting the cliffhanger from the second season finale that saw Melinda find Jack, who is played by Martin Henderson, laying in a pool of blood.
With Virgin River set to return some time in 2021, fans were pleased to discover that Netflix had renewed it so quickly after the second season wrapped up. The second installment came out on Nov. 27, nearly one year after the series debuted.
