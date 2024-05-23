Apple TV+'s 'The Big Cigar' - Season 2, Episode 3 Exclusive Clip
'The Big Cigar' tells the incredible true story of Hollywood revolution meeting social revolution. It's a wild caper about Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton escaping from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider in an impossibly elaborate plan – involving a fake movie production – that goes wrong every way it possibly can.
