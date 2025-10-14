Update on Amy Bradley Disappearance Case Revealed After Netflix Documentary Release

The Netflix documentary detailing the mysterious disappearance of Amy Bradley has reportedly led to new leads about her whereabouts. Her family, and some investigators, have long suspected that she was still alive despite her going missing in March 1994.

The Netflix docuseries Amy Bradley Is Missing explores the disappearance of the then 23-year-old from a Caribbean cruise, where she vanished without a trace. Her case has remained opened and unsolved, with many believing she was sold into international sex trafficking.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, since the docuseries from filmmakers Ari Mark and Phil Lott did well in ratings and viewership in its July release, new eyes have been put on the case. The FBI and Bradley’s family say there are three “very significant” leads regarding the now 51-year-old’s whereabouts.

Bradley went missing from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship she and her family were vacationing on, which her father won from a job raffle. A full search of the ship found no trace of the recent college graduate, leading officials to believe Bradley likely jumped or fell overboard on the way to Curaçao. But her body was never found, and many have reported seeing Bradley on the Dutch Caribbean island (as well as an alleged sighting in Aruba). The docuseries also explores a potential cover-up by the cruise staff. A source close to the production claims that new evidence gathered after the production wrapped may prove the latter to be true.

The source says a female bar server onboard the cruise ship has come forward to corroborate that there was a crew member cover-up. On the night Bradley went missing, the source says a server was heard exclaiming to passengers and crew, “Señorita kidnapped! Señorita kidnapped!” The bar server was told to “shut up” and taken to the back by a bartender, the source said.

The FBI office recently stated to the publication: “We have nothing further outside of the seeking information poster. Tips can be submitted via 1-800-CALL-FBI or at tips.fbi.gov.” There are also private investigators, state-side and international, on the case.