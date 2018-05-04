‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Ending Its Run on Netflix After Season 4, Possible Movie on the Way

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is planning for a supersized ending.

The Netflix comedy, which is expected to release the first batch of season 4 episodes on May 30, will be ending after this season with talks of a movie to wrap up the series.

According to Deadline, the movie would be written by series co-creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock after they wrap work on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s upcoming fourth season, which is currently in production.

As previously announced, Season 4 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will launch in two parts. The first, consisting of six episodes, will be available May 30, with the remaining seven episodes premiering at a later date. Netflix earlier today released first-look images from the new season, along with a brand new promo for the season.

Season 4 will reportedly follow Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) and Jacqueline as they start their new careers, while Titus (Titus Burgess) moves forward with his love life.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, starring Kemper, Burgess, Krakowski and Carol Kane, was one of Netflix’s first hit comedy series.

The streaming service picked up the single-camera comedy series, originally piloted and given a 13-episode series order at NBC, with a two-season pickup ahead of its debut. The move gave Netflix instant credibility when showing a series created by one of television’s most beloved writers, Tina Fey.

The show has been among Netflix’s most critically-acclaimed shows. It has earned 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including best series for its first three seasons. The comedy also quickly became viral with pop culture parodies of Beyonce’s Lemonade album and songs like “Pinot Noir.”

Deadline reports that after four seasons and more than 50 episodes, those involved with creating the series decided it was time to wrap up.

In addition to her busy career in TV and film, Fey recently ventured into Broadway with her Mean Girls musical landing 12 Tony nominations earlier this week.

The series follows Kimmy Schmidt (Kemper) as she continues to adjust to life in the 21st century after spending many years locked in a bunker but a crazy man. Joining Kimmy on her journey are her best friend and roommate, Titus Andromedon (Burgess); her former-employer-turned-friend Jacqueline White (Krakowski); and landlord Lillian Kaushtupper.

Fey and Carlock are executive producers alongside Sam Means, Jeff Richmond and David Miner for Universal Television, Little Stranger, 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears.

Netflix also recently announced the cancellation of freshman comedy Everything Sucks as well as Kathy Bates-led comedy Disjointed. The streaming service did, however recently renew half-hour comedy On My Block for a second season.