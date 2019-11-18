‘Unbelievable’: Netflix Says 32 Million Households Have Watched ‘Last Man Standing’ Star Kaitlyn Dever’s Netflix Series

Last Man Standing star Kaitlyn Dever recently appeared in a new Netflix series titled Unbelievable, and the streaming service says that around 32 million households watched the intense drama in just the first month. Netflix revealed the numbers roughly one month ago, so by now those numbers have likely increased, but the current total number of viewers of the show does not appear to have been announced. Dever is most well-known for her role as Tim Allen’s TV daughter Eve Baxter on Last Man Standing, but in Unbelievable she plays teen sexual assault survivor Marie Adler.

The critically-acclaimed limited series Unbelievable has been watched by 32 million member households in its first 28 days pic.twitter.com/axZcCdYyGu — Netflix US (@netflix) October 16, 2019

According to a description of the series, Unbelievable follows “Marie, a teenager who was charged with lying about having been raped, and the two detectives who followed a twisting path to arrive at the truth”

Unbelievable is a miniseries based on a 2015 news article titled “An Unbelievable Story of Rape.” The article was written by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, and was originally published by ProPublica and The Marshall Project.

In addition to Dever, the series also stars Toni Collette — as Det. Grace Rasmussen, a Westminster Police Department detective from Westminster, Colorado — and Merritt Wever — as Det. Karen Duvall, a Golden Police Department detective from Golden, Colorado.

Danielle Macdonald (Netflix’s Dumplin’), Eric Lange (Narcos), Bill Fagerbakke (Coach), Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland), Bridget Everett (Camping), and Dale Dickey (Breaking Bad) also appear.

Notably, Unbelievable has received wide critical acclaim, as evident by its 97% Fresh Critic Score on Rotten Tomatoes. It isn’t just critics who were compelled by Unbelievable, as the site reveals a fan score of 94% Fresh.

In a previous interview with Collider, Dever opened up about what she knew of the story behind Unbelievable going in, recalling, “I knew immediately when I read the script that it was going to be a story that really mattered to me and to the people who watched it.”

“It’s a really compelling story, and I knew that the people behind it and creating it definitely had a lot of respect for it, and I knew that it was gonna be done really right,” she added. “That’s your only hope, doing something like this, with a story that is so difficult. Talking about this subject matter is definitely important.”

“I didn’t know about Marie’s story beforehand, and I think that goes for a lot of people. I think a lot of people don’t know about this story, in particular, even though there was a podcast and the article and the This American Life piece,” Dever concluded. “I just immediately knew that I wanted to be a part of it.”

Unbelievable is now streaming on Netflix. Last Man Standing returns on Jan. 2, on Fox.