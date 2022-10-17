Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Domenik Hixon Talks Retirement in 'Life After' Exclusive Clip

Prime Video is set to release a new docuseries called Life After on Oct. 18, with the new series taking a look at former NFL players after their football careers come to an end. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of an episode that shows former NFL wide receiver Domenik Hixon talking about the challenges he dealt with when he retired at 30 years old. Hixon then talked about how he became a chartered fisherman which included going back to school to get his license and obtaining federal permits.

Twelve retired NFL players are featured in Life After including Hixon, DeMarcus Ware, Spice Adams, Thomas Q. Jones, Bear Pascoe, Al Baker, Justin Forsett, Jeff Allen, Andrew Hawkins, Sherrod Martin, Daniel Wilcox and Myron Rolle. The docuseries will be eight episodes long and produced by NEO Studios, New World Distribution and Forever Holiday.

"These athletes were so iconic in their football careers that their post-NFL lives are largely overlooked," NEO Studios' Head of Unscripted and Life After Executive Producer Mike Basone said in a statement. "One of our specialties at NEO is uncovering these under-explored and unexpected stories from the sports world, and 'Life After' is right in our sweet spot in that it highlights universal themes, including mental health and identity struggles, all while telling a story of human triumph. Audiences everywhere, sports fans and beyond, will be rooting for these individuals in their new endeavors."

Hixon, 38, played in the NFL from 2006-2013. He spent the majority of his career with the New York Giants (2007-2012) and won two Super Bowls with the team. Hixon was selected in the fourth round by the Denver Broncos in the 2006 NFL draft and was with the team for two seasons before joining the Giants. In 2013, Hixon signed with the Carolina Panthers and was with the team for one season. In 2014, Hixon signed a contract with the Chicago Bears but suffered torn ACL during team workouts in May of that year. He officially retired from the NFL shortly after the injury.

"I tore my ACL today for the 3rd time today!" Hixon wrote on social media at the time, per Pro Football Talk. "I'm disappointed that I won't be playing for a bears team that has the players and coaches to WIN the Super Bowl. I thank God for letting me live my dream of playing in the NFL for 8 years plus. It has truly been FUN!"