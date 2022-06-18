Two Netflix Actors Die in Van Crash During Show's Production

Two actors from Netflix's The Chosen One are dead after a horrific crash that left six fellow crew members injured. According to Fox News, The Baja California Department of Culture confirmed the accident on Friday, revealing that a van carrying the cast and crew crashed and flipped on a desert road. The victims were unidentified and they were not on set at the time.

The van was in transit between Santa Rosalia and a local airport when the accident happened. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the injured are all in stable condition.

Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar, better known as "Paco Mufote," were the two fatalities of the accident, with many calling for an investigation into the accident or slinging other accusations. According to The Daily Beast, Liliana Conlisk Gallegos, a friend of Mufote, spoke about her late friend and her issues with the production, in connection with the death.

"Paco touched the hearts of everyone he ever met, he was a great actor with a strong trajectory," Gallegos said. "He loved acting and playing music more than anything in the world and he dedicated himself to it, many times suffering economic hardship. He sacrificed for his love of acting.

"It fills me with rage that there are reports of abuse and exploitation being shared by people involved with the production," she continued. "I would like to demand that this is further investigated. If nothing wrong was going on, then there shouldn't be an issue with providing the information...It pains me to think he was taken advantage of, that he was being forced to work in subpar conditions, especially for a multimillionaire company like Netflix."

Netflix has not commented on the accident yet or the accusations being shared by The Daily Beast. The accident also led to the production of The Chosen One, based on Mark Millar's American Jesus, pausing for a temporary period. The streamer has also indicated no change in plans for the series, despite the missteps similar to Millar's other efforts with franchises before his latest.

The plot is described as "a twelve-year-old boy who suddenly discovers he's returned as Jesus Christ. He can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk, and, perhaps, even raise the dead! How will he deal with the destiny to lead the world in a conflict, thousands of years in the making?" If it sounds controversial, you can't be too shocked. Jupiter's Legacy had a disastrous debut for the streamer, leaving other Netflix projects to step up to fill the void.