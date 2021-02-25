'Twilight Zone' Reboot Canceled, New Episodes Not Coming to Paramount+

✖

The Twilight Zone reboot has been canceled at CBS All Access and new episodes will not be coming to Paramount+. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series executive produced by Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg is done at just two seasons, and will not move forward when the streaming service rebranding is complete in March. THR notes that while ViacomCBS executives opted not to continue the show, it was actually Peele and Kinberg who were ready to move on from it. So, it seems this is more of a mutually agreed-upon ending than a traditional cancellation.

"Jordan Peele, Simon Kinberg and the entire production team truly reimagined The Twilight Zone for the modern age," Paramount+ head of programming Julie McNamara told THR in a statement. "They upheld the classic series' legacy of socially conscious storytelling and pushed today's viewers to explore all new dimensions of thought-provoking and topical themes that we hope will resonate with audiences for years to come." At this time, it is unclear if the existing reboot episodes will move over to Paramount+ — though it seems likely they will — but fans can rest assured that the original Twilight Zone will be available.

The Twilight Zone reboot premiered in 2019 with 10 new episodes of the classic sci-fi series, hosted by Peele himself. Season 2 debuted in 2020, again with 10 strange and terrifying tales. Among the many stars to appear in the series were A-list actors such as Joel McHale, Jurnee Smollett, Adam Scott, Steven Yeun, Damon Wayans Jr., Jenna Elfman, and Topher Grace.

In a previous interview with Variety, Peele confessed that he was "terrified" of reviving the legendary series when he was first approached, so he said "no" at first. "Why would I ever jump into the most established, pristine shoes in all of the genre? I could rip Twilight Zone off and call it something different and not be compared to Rod Serling. So I stepped away from it," he admitted. "And then several months later I got another call."

Following a meeting with Kinberg, however, Peele felt much more energized about the idea and was ready to jump on board. "The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission," he shared. "If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow Twilight Zone fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society." While fans will not be getting new episodes of The Twilight Zone, Paramount+ still has a ton to offer and subscribers can a free trial of the new streaming service right now.