✖

Netflix just dropped some big Twilight news, revealing that all five of the teen vampire drama movies are coming to the streamer in July. Over on Twitter, Netflix announced that the film franchise will land at its service on July 16. Fans will be able to watch every movie entry of the Twilight Saga: Twilight (2008), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012).

The Twilight series made A-list stars out of Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner, and Robert Pattinson, with the Edward Cullen actor sharing his true feelings about the film franchise, back in 2017. Pattison was asked about how he looks back on his time in the Twilight series and he replied by saying that he had an "amazing" experience. "It's all fond memories," Pattinson told E! News about shooting the films.

You don’t know how long I’ve waited for you... to know that all five films in The Twilight Saga are coming to Netflix (in The US) on July 16! pic.twitter.com/fJ25Duu0VO — Netflix (@netflix) June 21, 2021

"I mean it's almost more fond the further away you get from it," he continued, "It's just such a magical way to spend your 20s." Pattinson added, "I mean it's completely crazy. I still haven't really processed it. I mean I always thought that there'd be more of a fallout — a psychological fallout years later."

Back in 2020, Twilight Saga author Stephenie Meyer published Midnight Sun, a retelling of the sage as narrated by Edward, rather than being from Bella's (Stewart) perspective. During a conversation with the Seventeen, Meyer shared what inspired her to craft the new story so long after having completed her novel series. She confessed that there multiple factors involved.

"There were a variety of different pressures influencing me: the fans, my mother, the irritation of an unfinished story," Meyer shared. "Honestly, it was more of a project I felt I should do than one I wanted to do. Writing isn’t always fun and easy. That being said, there was a lot of fulfillment in finally finishing the story, and there were some sections that were very exciting to write."

Meyer also offered some insight into how Midnight Sun differs from the other Twilight books. "Midnight Sun has a darker tone because it comes from the perspective of someone who knows this romance is doomed before it starts," the author said. " Bella is very hopeful. She is falling in love for the first time and she never admits to any real obstacles."

She added, "Edward is also falling in love for the first time, but he is one hundred percent positive that this love story can only end in tragedy. He gets to be hopeful for something like three chapters out of thirty. So, only ten percent happiness versus ninety percent dread."