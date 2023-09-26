TV Anchor Jill Dando Was Shot in the Head Outside Her Home — New Netflix Documentary Searches for Answers

On the night of April 26, 1999, Britain was thrown into a tailspin when beloved journalist and TV presenter Jill Dando was fatally shot outside her home, launching a decades-long mystery and an unanswered quest for her murderer. Now, more than three decades later, the new Netflix original documentary Who Killed Jill Dando? is revisiting one of the biggest homicide investigations in British history.

Officially joining Netflix's true crime library on Tuesday, Sept. 26, the three-part series brings Dando's life and tragic death to the screen. Per the official synopsis, "British broadcasting legend, Jill Dando, was killed by a single bullet on her doorstep in 1999 in broad daylight. Despite one of the biggest homicide investigations in British history, the murder remains unsolved. This three-part series takes viewers through the twists and the turns of a true crime mystery as her family, friends, journalists, investigators and lawyers wrestle with the question: Who Killed Jill Dando?"

Following Dando's murder, London's homicide squad are said to have interviewed more than 2,500 people, took more than 1,000 statements, and traced more than 1,200 cars, per Elle. Police looked into everyone from Dando's partners, friends, and acquaintances to the man who ran and waited at a bus stop, and there was even speculation that her role as the presenter of Crimewatch made her a revenge target, according to the Independent. While Barry George, a local man, was initially convicted of her murder before he was acquitted at a second trial in 2008 and the Serbian 'warlord' Arkan, who died in 2000, was named as a suspect in the case in 2012, Dando's death remains unsolved. In 2014, one of Dando's former colleague revealed that the Dando was allegedly trying to expose a pedophile ring prior to her death, nobody has been charged in connection to Dando's killing.

Marking just the latest documentary to explore Dando's death, Who Killed Jill Dando? is already earning rave reviews from critics, with inews writing that the series "is a proper piece of journalism that sheds light on the case, even if it can provide no definitive answer." Critic Rory Cashin wrote that Who Killed Jill Dando? "is Netflix at its most interesting and frustrating."

Who Killed Jill Dando? features archival footage and present-day interviews with key figures in the case, including George, English journalist and TV presenter Jane Moore, and more. The series is now available to stream on Netflix.