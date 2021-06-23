'Turner & Hooch' Trailer Kills off Tom Hanks' Character in Disney+ Series

✖

Turner & Hooch will be without one of the biggest stars from the original film, as Tom Hanks' character, Scott Turner Sr., has been killed off. According to TV Line, Turner & Hooch released a trailer for the first season, which will launch on July 21. In the trailer, Laura (Lyndsy Fonseca), describes a letter that her father (Turner Sr.) wrote before his passing. So, if you were hoping to see Hanks make a cameo in the upcoming Disney+ series, you're out of luck.

As seen in the trailer, Scott Turner Jr., played by Josh Peck, receives a letter from his father. His sister, Laura, explained that "Dad wrote it before he passed." The letter ultimately changes Turner Jr.'s thoughts on owning a wild dog, Hooch, just like his father did before him. The note says, “I know you think you don’t want a dog. But everything I care about in my life started with a dog.” Based on this information, one can assume that Hanks' Turner Sr. will not appear in the series. Although, there's no telling whether there will be any flashback segments included in the show, which is based on the 1989 film Turner & Hooch that starred Hanks. The original Turner & Hooch film grossed around $80 million in the United States.

In addition to Peck and Fonseca, the cast of Disney+'s Turner & Hooch also includes Carra Patterson, Brandon Jay McLaren, and Anthony Ruivivar. Of course, there will also be five French Mastiffs who take on the role of the lovable yet wild dog Hooch. As previously mentioned, Turner & Hooch will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 21. The show will consist of 12 episodes.

It was previously announced back in February 2020 that Peck had been cast as the lead in Turner & Hooch. The Drake & Josh alum will be following in Hanks' footsteps in the role, as the younger Turner will also serve as a detective. Like his father, he inherits a very unruly dog that throws his life into a tailspin. But, naturally, he ends up realizing that Hooch is one of the best partners he could have on his side. This new project was originally announced in December 2019, as it was reported by TV Line that Matt Nix, who worked on The Gifted and Burn Notice, was developing the show for Disney+.