Tubi Just Added One of the Most Iconic Movies of All Time — and It Stars Charlton Heston

Take your “stinking paws” off your phone or computer screen and rush over to the free streaming service Tubi to watch one of the best movies ever made.

The 1968 science fiction film Planet of the Apes, starring Charlton Heston, is largely considered one of the greatest sci-fi films ever made.

In the film, which features a script from Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling and is loosely based on a 1963 novel, a group of astronauts on a long journey through space crash-land on a strange planet where apes have evolved into the dominant, intelligent species and humans are in a primitive state.

The film also stars Roddy McDowall, Kim Hunter, Maurice Evans, James Daly, Linda Harrison, and James Whitmore.

Planet of the Apes was a massive success, prompting four sequels, a TV series, an animated series, a comic book series, and plenty of merchandise. Tim Burton remade the film in 2001, and a reboot trilogy began in 2011.

A trailer for the film can be found above, and the movie is streaming on Tubi right now.