Tubi Is Removing One of Its Best Movies on Labor Day

Come Sept. 1, the Tubi catalog will get a little bit lighter.

As with all streaming services, the end of a month means the loss of licenses to host certain movies. Unfortunately, on Monday, Tubi will have to take down one of the best crime flicks on the platform.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Promotional art for ‘Baby Driver’ (Credit: Sony Pictures)

Tubi is losing the rights to Baby Driver, the Sony-backed Edgar Wright crime/action movie. The film tells the story of a music-obsessed getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) as he tries to get out from under the thumb of a crime boss (Kevin Spacey).

The heist movie is fast-paced and humorous, all while featuring some of the best choreographed chase scenes of the 2010s. The Baby Driver cast is stacked, too. Lily James plays the leading love interest, while a roster of fan-favorites play criminals, including: Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, Eiza González, Jon Bernthal, Flea and Paul Williams.

Play video

And incredible soundtrack — featuring songs from Queen, Young MC, Blur and other greats — is woven into scenes perfectly, with action often synced up with rhythms. It’s a unique feat that music/action fans need to see to grasp how fantastic Wright and company pull it off.

Tubi watchers only have a couple of days to watch the movie. It’s unclear if another service has picked up the Baby Driver streaming rights for the remainder of 2025. If not, it should remain available for rent/purchase through online retailers.