‘Transparent’ Series Finale Trailer Revealed After Jeffrey Tambor Firing

Transparent is coming back for a proper swan song event. The groundbreaking Amazon Prime television series debuted the trailer for its upcoming “Musicale Finale” special, set to premiere this fall. The series took an extended hiatus, which will end with the musical series finale, after star Jeffrey Tambor was fired for sexual harassment allegations.

The trailer shows the Pfefferman family, now led by matriarch Shelly (Judith Light), coping with the sudden loss of trans parent Maura Pfefferman (Tambor) through song and dance.

Along with small glimpses of the original music, the trailer shows the other members of the Pfefferman family, who fans have not seen since the Season 4 premiere in 2017.

The musical event came from a desire by series creator Jill Soloway to create such a project with their sister Faith, a writer and consulting producer on the show.

“What we went through over the past couple of years, we needed to find a new way to enter this story,” Soloway told press during Amazon’s Television Critics association summer tour panel Saturday, without specifically mentioning Tambor’s controversial exit from the show.

“This was our chance to heal together,” Soloway added, as first reported by Deadline, “every time we improvised, sang, or danced together, we were trying to work back to that holy belief of what was important.”

The finale features Light and other returning cast members including Gaby Hoffman, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, Alexandra Billings, Kathryn Hahn, Shakina Nayfack, Trace Lysette and other fan-favorite cast and characters.

“I think for close watchers of the musical, they’ll realize that this family is mourning Maura,” Soloway added. “The family is mourning the loss of Maura and the cast is mourning the loss of Jeffrey,.”

Tambor was fired from the show back in February 2018 following misconduct allegations made by his personal assistant Van Barnes, as well as Lysette. Tambor’s performance as a transgender woman on the series received critical praise throughout the show’s first four seasons.

Tambor denied the harassment allegations at the time and has stayed largely out of the public eye since reprising his role on the latest season of Netflix’s revival of Arrested Development, in which he played George Bluth Sr.

After the controversy and Tambor’s exit, the series shift gears from a previously ordered fifth season to the musical finale movie.

“Being a musical, rescued us from it being serious,” Soloway said Saturday.

Transparent‘s series finale will premiere Friday, Sept. 27 on Amazon Prime.