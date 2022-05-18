Top-10 Netflix Movie Might Be Its Worst Yet

✖

Just because a title scrambles its way into Netflix's streaming charts doesn't mean it's good, and that just so happens to be the case for one of the streamer's latest hits. Marmaduke, Netflix's latest Netflix Family title about a messy and mischievous dog voiced by Pete Davidson, has somehow managed to become one of the most popular titles on the streaming platform, not just in the U.S., but across the globe, despite potentially being one of Netflix's worst titles ever and being compared to "fingernails on a blackboard."

The new film dropped on the platform on Friday, May 6 and centers around a mischievous Great Dane named Marmaduke. The epitome of the "overgrown lap dog," Marmaduke is known for being messy and getting into trouble. Despite being the exact opposite of what a show dog should be, that doesn't stop him from teaming up with a legendary dog trainer to prove he's capable of winning a trophy at the Westminster Champion Contest. The film marks the second feature-length film based on Brad Anderson's comic strip of the same name.

Since its debut, Marmaduke has help a spot on Netflix's streaming charts, where it currently ranks as the second most popular title on Netflix Kids, only falling behind Cocomelon. In the U.S., it ranks as the sixth most popular title currently available for streaming, only losing out on the No. 1 spot to The Perfect Family, Operation Mincemeat, Borrego, Our Father, and Senior Year, which is not only the most popular title in the U.S., but also in the world. According to FlixPatrol data, Marmaduke ranks No. 10 worldwide.

The large number of eyes apparently tuning in to watch Marmaduke may be regretting their decision, though. The film currently ranks as one of Netflix's worst, nabbing the dreaded 0% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, where Charles Solomon of FilmWeek dubbed the film "the cinematic equivalent of fingernails on a blackboard." Critic Matt Conway, meanwhile, described the film as "a drug-fueled nightmare." Writing for The Guardian, Charles Bramesco said that the "action is guided less by causality than by deep, primeval urges for which our civilization has no name, animal-brain impulses thrusting an unusually human animal from one hijink to the next."

As for what viewers think of the film? An overwhelming 58% of respondents on a Decider Twitter poll voted to "skip it," while only 11% said the movie was worth a watch. Reacting to the film on Rotten Tomatoes, one person said they "can't believe Netflix approved of this movie to be on their service," with somebody else adding that it was "hands down one of the worst movies I have seen."