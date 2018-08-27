‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Director Teases Possible Sequel

Lara Jean Song Covey and Peter Kavinsky may have their love story continue in a sequel of Netflix‘s latest romcom To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

Ever since its Aug. 17 debut on the streaming platform, teen romantic comedy To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before has been a hit. Based on the best-selling book trilogy by Jenny Han, and with two more books in the series — P.S. I Still Love You and Always and Forever, Lara Jean — many fans are wondering if they will see Lara Jean and Peter’s story continue on the big screen. While nothing has officially been given the go ahead from Netflix, director Susan Johnson is not only eagerly awaiting approval, but also already brainstorming for the sequel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The script isn’t written, but I’m anxious to have them say yes so we can get going on it really quickly because you don’t want to rush it. But at the same time, you don’t want them [Lana Condor and Noah Centineo] to be 30 years old playing 17,” Johnson told Entertainment Tonight.

Johnson added that the entire creative team signed contracts that included the potential for a sequel, and that Netflix’s “general timeframe is 28 days” for giving the greenlight and that the decision is based on “how well the movie does over the period of a month.”

The film, which has already premiered to raving reviews and has been the focus of many repeat watches, follows the story of high schooler and true romantic Lara Jean, whose five love letters are anonymously sent out and lead to her entering a fake and contractual relationship with one of the recipients. By the end of the movie, however, the fake relationship gives way to true feelings between the leads.

Should Netflix give the sequel the greenlight, it will not necessarily mean smooth sailing for Lara Jean and Peter.

“The struggle of what that means and not having a contract and trust — all those issues that they talk about on the field at the very last scene,” Johnson said. “Relationships are hard to navigate and they’ll find themselves in one. And they’ll discover what the next person might bring in John Ambrose McClaren.”

While the introduction of a new man will potentially equal a rough patch for the fan-favorite relationship, Johnson said that it is something that is important to show and promised that fans should not give up hope on Lara Jean and Peter so quickly.

“We’re so invested in Peter and Lara Jean, that seeing them go through struggles is going to be hard but also something everybody can relate to,” she said. “he next shiny face comes in and you’re like, ‘Oh shoot, this guy’s really nice too. What do I do?’”

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is just the latest romcom to make waves on the streaming platform. In July, Set It Up drove rave reviews and was even said to have brought the romantic comedy genre back to life, several people comparing it to fan-favorite 1990s romcoms Never Been Kissed, You’ve Got Mail, Sleepless in Seattle, and My Best Friend’s Wedding.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and Set It Up are both available for streaming on Netflix.