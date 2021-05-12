'Tiger King' Subject Jeff Lowe Claims He Knows What Happened to Carole Baskin's Husband

✖

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Carole Baskin's missing ex-husband Don Lewis may very well be solved, at least according to Jeff Lowe. The Tiger King star recently revealed he received an anonymous letter that may close the case on Lewis’ decades-long disappearance, even stating he knows exactly what happened to him.

Lowe told TMZ he received the letter in May 2020. The letter was sent to his Tiger King Park in Oklahoma, with only the zoo's address on it with no name or return address, though it was postmarked in Providence, Rhode Island. The envelope contained a single handwritten note reading, "The corpse lies under Her House." The letter was signed by "The FaithFul Witness." After receiving the letter, Lowe and his wife Lauren contacted a federal agent as well as law enforcement in Hillsborough County, Florida, where Lowe went missing in 1997. Although Hillsborough County authorities requested the letter after they were contacted, Lowe and his wife refused to hand it over, claiming the producers of Tiger King 2 asked him to keep it while filming. Now that filming has concluded, the couple told the outlet they have since sent the letter to authorities, who they claim plan to test it for DNA and fingerprints. At this time, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has declined to comment on the letter.

Lowe's claim that Lewis is buried under Baskin's home is not a new one. In fact, over the son, a Facebook group claimed they found evidence Lewis was buried under a septic tank on Baskin's Big Cat Sanctuary property. The group, which banded together following the March 2020 debut of Tiger King, said in August they obtained receipts and permit paperwork for the septic tank's installation. Those documents allegedly showed that a septic tank was installed around the time of Lewis' disappearance. Lewis was last seen alive on August 18, 1997. Baskin quickly worked to debunk the theory in a video shared to YouTube, claiming the theory was first sparked by a disgruntled employee who had been fired three years after Lewis' disappearance, which became a focal point of the Netflix docuseries.

As for the latest claims from Lowe, Baskin's current husband, Howard Baskin, said they hold no truth. In a statement to TMZ, Howard said "this is just another stupid stunt by Lowe to deflect from his own legal troubles. Only a moron would think that an anonymous letter has any value." Baskin herself has not yet addressed Lowe’s claim.