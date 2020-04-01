‘Tiger King’: Joe Exotic Angry About Not Being Allowed to Say the ‘N-Word’ in Resurfaced Video

Ever since Netflix debuted Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, the Internet has been running wild in discussing the crazy story that unfolded and digging up new stories that have popped up since production wrapped up. The show’s leading character, Joe Exotic, has seen his YouTube channel see a tremendous spike despite him currently being in prison.

With more eyes than ever searching through his video page, some videos of him displaying some unnecessary or uncalled for behavior have popped up. Perhaps the worst of the bunch to surface was a video in which Exotic expressed his anger of not being able to say the ‘N-word.’ Standing in a cage at the Wynnewood Zoo, which is currently “running on fumes” under the lead of Jeff Lowe, Exotic is seen speaking to the camera when he begins his brief tirade.

“What is going on here in this country is absolutely pathetic,” Exotic begins the clip. “I can’t say the N-word but you can get on YouTube and watch any black man’s rap video and they’re calling each other the N-word. What the hell? Is this discrimination, I’m white I can’t say the N-word but they can.”

Ummm so I found this earlier today… pic.twitter.com/gd3kBsq6d0 — Terry Jane Paul (@InThierry) March 31, 2020

Since the video has resurfaced, social media saw a mix of reactions pouring in as many weren’t surprised to see him hold that mindset while others were appalled that he would not only think that but share that for the world to see.

“This is literally the least surprising thing about this whole story,” one response read on Twitter.

“He’s an abusive manipulative wannabe Trump type and the amount of [people] that find his grooming and exploitation charming is one of the weirdest parts of this whole thing,” another replied. “But is he entertaining? Yes of course!”

In the days since the documentary has released, many personalities who appeared in the series shared their take on how everything was portrayed. Lowe was among those as he posted his reactions on Facebook before eventually taking them down.

In his message, he called Exotic a “monster” and shared that his best contribution was him eventually being an informant and playing a role in getting him locked up. Lowe added that he felt it was a good show overall besides a little bit of sensationalism.

All seven episodes of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness can be streamed on Netflix.