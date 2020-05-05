'Tiger King' Fans Have Other Ideas for Joe Exotic After Nicolas Cage's Casting

Following the announcement that Nicolas Cage has been cast to play "Tiger King" Joe Exotic, fans of the hit Netflix documentary have some other ideas. As reported by Variety, Cage will be portraying the controversial private zoo owner in a limited series produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. It is officially based on a Texas Monthly article titled "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild," by Leif Reigstad, and not on the docuseries.

Following the big reveal, fans of the documentary took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the casting. While many love the prospect of Cage playing Exotic, others have expressed a desire to see various other stars in the role. One name that comes up frequently is David Spade, who is well known for playing the lovable-redneck Joe Dirt. Spade previously opened up about whether or not he'd want to play Exotic, telling Ellen DeGeneres, "I don't know. It depends."

"There's [my talk] show and there's getting time off and all that. Joe Exotic said me or Brad Pitt. I see Brad Pitt at auditions all the time and it's always tense," he went on to joke. "You know what Brad does? He brings his Oscar to auditions now, which I don’t think you’re allowed to do that in SAG." Scroll down to see who else fans think would be great at playing Joe Exotic!