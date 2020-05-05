'Tiger King' Fans Have Other Ideas for Joe Exotic After Nicolas Cage's Casting
Following the announcement that Nicolas Cage has been cast to play "Tiger King" Joe Exotic, fans of the hit Netflix documentary have some other ideas. As reported by Variety, Cage will be portraying the controversial private zoo owner in a limited series produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. It is officially based on a Texas Monthly article titled "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild," by Leif Reigstad, and not on the docuseries.
Following the big reveal, fans of the documentary took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the casting. While many love the prospect of Cage playing Exotic, others have expressed a desire to see various other stars in the role. One name that comes up frequently is David Spade, who is well known for playing the lovable-redneck Joe Dirt. Spade previously opened up about whether or not he'd want to play Exotic, telling Ellen DeGeneres, "I don't know. It depends."
"There's [my talk] show and there's getting time off and all that. Joe Exotic said me or Brad Pitt. I see Brad Pitt at auditions all the time and it's always tense," he went on to joke. "You know what Brad does? He brings his Oscar to auditions now, which I don’t think you’re allowed to do that in SAG." Scroll down to see who else fans think would be great at playing Joe Exotic!
Whoever cast Nicholas Cage for The Tiger King Mini series has never watched Joe Dirt and David Spade rocking a better mullet than Joe Exotic himself.— The Lap Counter (@thelapcounter) May 4, 2020
David Spade trending because Nicolas Cage was cast as Joe Exotic (from the TIGER KING Netflix documentary) in an upcoming scripted series is the most Twitter thing I've seen in a while.— James Kane (@jaskane) May 4, 2020
@mmmhotbreakfast Nicolas Cage for Joe exotic why wouldn't you cast David Spade Joe exotic could be his brother— peter maggs (@petermaggs1265) May 4, 2020
When they cast Nicolas Cage for Joe Exotic when David Spade is available #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/mgS8ciLOJp— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) May 4, 2020
Everyone's tweeting about who they would have casted as Joe Exotic with the announcement that it will ultimately be Nicholas Cage. Personally, I would cast Walton Goggins. pic.twitter.com/cxMndiIx95— Pete Boyle (@grizzlymagnum93) May 4, 2020
I hear they’ve cast Nicholas Cage to play Joe Exotic in a TV adaptation of the Tiger King.. I’d MUCH rather see @thomaslennon— M’BaQue & (@_Lawdawg) May 4, 2020
*Danny McBride when he heard Nicolas Cage was cast as Joe Exotic* pic.twitter.com/pCZGkcOK7E— Anne-Marie (@itsunclear) May 4, 2020
Everyone saying David Spade should've been cast as Joe Exotic is RIGHT and they should SAY IT.— trash pedigree (@cryptidemon) May 4, 2020
David Spade LITERALLY looks like Joe Exotic and y'all cast Nicholas Cage... YOU HAD ONE JOB DAMMIT pic.twitter.com/6L60byirsu— 🕶️ 🎧 🎹 Γυζζψ Βοωεν 🎹 🇨🇺 🤙🏾 (@IAmGuzzyBowen) May 4, 2020
Wow, they really didn't cast Joe Dirt as Joe Exotic. 2020 out here wildin!— damn that Lazlo. (@ByrdIsBack) May 4, 2020
Nicholas Cage being cast as Joe Exotic over David Spade is an OUTRAGE.— Katrina Loos 🌱✨🌻 (@thekatrinaloos) May 4, 2020
HOW DARE YOU NOT CAST @daxshepard IN THE JOE EXOTIC LIMITED SERIES— lauren (@lp_53) May 4, 2020
I’m disappointed but not surprised, that they would cast Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic over David Spade. This year has truly been a disappointment. Did everyone forget about Joe Dirt?! 🙃🙃#TigerKing #TigerKingNetflix #DavidSpade #NicholasCage pic.twitter.com/euGKmRrTFO— Val (@Boredkidsrock) May 4, 2020
I was hoping they’d cast Bette Midler for the role of Joe Exotic. https://t.co/d0yyRHY49A— Fredo was Faking (@GladiatorMinion) May 4, 2020