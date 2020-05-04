'Tiger King' Fans Explode After Nicolas Cage Cast as Joe Exotic in Upcoming Series
After the announcement that Nicolas Cage has been cast as Joe Exotic in an upcoming streaming series, Tiger King fans are exploding with joy online. According to Variety, the limited-series is being produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. It is not based on the Netflix documentary series, but rather a Texas Monthly article: "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild," by Leif Reigstad.
The series is being helmed by Dan Lagana and Paul Young. Lagana previously served as an executive producer on Netflix's faux-docuseries American Vandal. Notably, this marks Cage's first ever television role. He's had a long and illustrious film career, even having previously won a Best Actor Academy Award for his role in the 1995 drama film Leaving Las Vegas. He was later nominated for an second Oscar in the same category for 2002s Adaptation. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the new Cage/Exotic casting news!
Joe Exotic gonna make so much money— Nerdy Away Fan (@nerdyawayfan) May 4, 2020
this is pretty nuts— 𝙇𝘦𝘹. (@alejxndrordz) May 4, 2020
this is pretty nuts— 𝙇𝘦𝘹. (@alejxndrordz) May 4, 2020
We’re gonna try to get Nic Cage an Emmy, huh? https://t.co/pS0qRdIHht— Chels 🌮 (@Chels725) May 4, 2020
Nic Cage is going to play Joe Exotic in a Tiger King series by the guys who did American Vandal. Oh they know exactly what they're doing. https://t.co/Lbuo6AJL1P— Nando (@nandorvila) May 4, 2020
Nic. Cage. As. Joe. Exotic. https://t.co/2PwlSE6TaD— Ph.D, Mystical Science (@MrGChristopher) May 4, 2020
Nic Cage being attached to the role of Joe Exotic (albeit for a TV show) only makes this idea more potent. https://t.co/9iK4Ib6nYH— Garrett (@thecinemababel) May 4, 2020
Nic Cage when he got the call: https://t.co/p2AZb9NxV9 pic.twitter.com/kod7ogQxae— Chris Ryan (@CRyanSports) May 4, 2020
The role Nic Cage was born to play?.... https://t.co/e25NsEDDeH— Robert Joyner (@robnashville) May 4, 2020
Nic Cage is the only man that can save 2020 https://t.co/1h69btq41Q— Coble (@thepeachcobler) May 4, 2020
can't wait to see nic cage says these exact lines https://t.co/0KVH7xsPfc— Sarah A (@cloudycluey) May 4, 2020
I can honestly say that Nic Cage wasn’t in my top ten to play Joe Exotic but wow the more I think about it the more I want it— Harrlos (@zjharr) May 4, 2020
One of my favorite co stars will play Joe Exotic 🤯 #TigerKing #JoeExotic #NicCage #TheSorcerersApprentice pic.twitter.com/xnBwRn3t1l— Greg Woo (@Gregwoowoo) May 4, 2020
Of course Nic Cage is playing Joe Exotic, talk about perfect casting LOL— Niko W (@RegularNiko) May 4, 2020
So hope this isn't a joke, Nic Cage is perfect for the role https://t.co/bFeBXM4Vm2— Andy 🚴♂️🏃♂️ (@Shergy23470) May 4, 2020
YES!— Dennis DePew (@DennisDePew) May 4, 2020
Nicolas Cage is a National Treasure.
🐅 #NicCage #TigerKing #JoeExotic https://t.co/3oDZ7GXf1y
The absurdity is totally watchable now - I'm in 100%!!! #NicCage is #JoeExotic https://t.co/24nq7L7HKY— Peter Shinkoda (@PeterShinkoda) May 4, 2020
NIC CAGE BACK AT IT AGAAAAAAAAIN https://t.co/ALlFtDMX08— madi (@_madivincent) May 4, 2020
Might actually be the best casting Nic Cage has had in awhile 😂🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/6U2VdI4yfg— gt: threeross (@FineMaltRoss) May 4, 2020
This...this feels like a fever dream come true!
So strange, but I guess Nic Cage fits as Joe Exotic https://t.co/j0gkmGxfhG— EJ Moreno (@EJKhryst) May 4, 2020