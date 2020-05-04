'Tiger King' Fans Explode After Nicolas Cage Cast as Joe Exotic in Upcoming Series

After the announcement that Nicolas Cage has been cast as Joe Exotic in an upcoming streaming series, Tiger King fans are exploding with joy online. According to Variety, the limited-series is being produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. It is not based on the Netflix documentary series, but rather a Texas Monthly article: "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild," by Leif Reigstad.

The series is being helmed by Dan Lagana and Paul Young. Lagana previously served as an executive producer on Netflix's faux-docuseries American Vandal. Notably, this marks Cage's first ever television role. He's had a long and illustrious film career, even having previously won a Best Actor Academy Award for his role in the 1995 drama film Leaving Las Vegas. He was later nominated for an second Oscar in the same category for 2002s Adaptation. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the new Cage/Exotic casting news!